Police: McIntosh County commissioner attacked at Glynn County restaurant

Mar. 25—Glynn County Police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly attacked McIntosh County Commission Chairman David Stevens.

Police were dispatched to Mudcat Charlie's on U.S. 17 near the McIntosh County line in response to an assault. When officers arrived, Stevens told them Hunter Glenn, 51, of Darien, accosted him at the bar and punched him in the face.

The two were previously acquainted, Stevens told police.

"He said (Glenn's) wife ran against him for county commissioner and lost, and ever since then they have been nasty to him," the report reads.

Glenn was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on misdemeanor battery charges and released the same day on a $1,256 bond.

The confrontation began when the two spotted each other from across the bar, the report states.

Stevens told police he simply waved at Glenn and his wife, to which Hunter Glenn responded by raising his middle finger. He claims to have ignored the gesture and continued speaking with his friends, the report states.

"(Stevens) said he noticed (Glenn) get up and walk towards his direction. When he turned around, (Glenn) was standing beside him. (Glenn) then punched him in the left side of his face and pulled him to the ground," the report reads. "He said several people then got between them and broke the fight up."

Security camera footage, statements from several witnesses and a mark on Stevens' face support his side of the story, according to police.

Glenn denied punching Stevens.

He told police Stevens had been harassing him and his wife, Niki Glenn, since she lost the race for county commission.

He said Stevens said something along the lines of "how dare you look this way," according to the report.

Glenn told police he responded with profanity. He couldn't remember exactly what happened, but he claimed Stevens grabbed or pushed him and they ended up on the ground.