Police: McKees Rocks shooting leaves man in critical condition

Nov. 9—A man was in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon in McKees Rocks, according to Allegheny County police.

The shooting was reported to county 911 dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Camp Street.

First responders found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to an area hospital.

The county police department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .