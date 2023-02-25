Police: McKeesport man charged with spate of convenience store robberies

Feb. 25—Police have charged a McKeesport man in the robbery of four convenience stores and say he is a suspect in at least one other.

James Harrison III, 26, of McKeesport, was arrested Friday night in McKeesport.

Police said Harrison had a gun each time.

They accuse Harrison of committing robberies on consecutive days and robbing two of the convenience stores twice.

Allegheny County Police released a statement late Friday in which they say Harrison robbed these stores:

—Jan. 17: D&S Food Mart, in the 900 block of Union Avenue, McKeesport;

—Jan. 21 and Feb. 20: Main Street Market, in the 3400 block of Main Street, Munhall;

—Feb. 12 and Feb. 19: Family Dollar, in the 100 block of Lysle Boulevard, McKeesport.

Harrison was taken to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh for processing.

County police said he is a suspect in other robberies and burglaries.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

Dave Williams is a Tribune-Review night editor. You can contact Dave at 724-226-4667 or dwilliams@triblive.com.