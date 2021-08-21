Police: McKeesport man dies after being shot in Pitcairn; 1 arrested, 3 others sought

Renatta Signorini And Michael Divittorio, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

Aug. 21—A White Oak man was awaiting arraignment Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting in Pitcairn, according to Allegheny County Police.

Johnathon Nathan Dawson, 18, is charged with homicide and conspiracy. Police said they are attempting to identify three additional suspects in the shooting death of Kaliq Dade, 20, of McKeesport.

Allegheny County Police said officers on patrol heard several gunshots shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Center Avenue. Pitcairn and Monroeville police found Dade in the rear of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Dade died while being transported to a hospital by paramedics.

An officer saw a vehicle fleeing the scene and it was found a short time later in Turtle Creek, according to police. Dawson was the only person inside.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

