Police: Meadville man asked for cigarettes, took car

Oct. 13—A Meadville man who visited an acquaintance to get some cigarettes last month allegedly took much more, according to the Meadville Police Department.

Carlton Shral Estes, 56, who resides in the 700 block of Park Avenue, will head to trial on charges that he took the man's keys and stole his car after asking for cigarettes and entering the man's residence to wait. Estes was ordered held for court after a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

Based on a report from the vehicle owner, city police allege the car theft took place on the afternoon of Sept. 21. After obtaining cigarettes from the owner, Estes departed, the man told police. When the car owner looked for his keys about 45 minutes later, he couldn't find them; he then discovered his 2006 Hyundai Sonata was missing.

Estes did not return the vehicle when contacted by the owner the same day and the following day, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police.

Police spotted Estes driving the vehicle late the next day at the intersection of Baldwin Street and Valleyview Drive. A subsequent search led to the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia, according to the affidavit. After several stages of field sobriety tests, Estes declined to complete the full battery of tests, according to police.

Estes faces a felony charge of theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, DUI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He also faces three summary charges for driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Estes remains in Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $5,000 bond. His bond was reduced from $15,000 at the preliminary hearing.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.