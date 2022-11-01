Police: Meadville man led high-speed chase near Baldwin Reynolds House Museum

Nov. 1—A 51-year-old Meadville man charged with leading Meadville police on a September chase through the area near the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum and then trying to escape on foot is headed to trial.

Tyrome Cornelius Turner, who resides in the 600 block of Baldwin Street, waived his preliminary hearing Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

Turner is accused of leading city police on a chase that began near the intersection of Market and Walnut streets at about 2:26 a.m. Sept. 13, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case.

The pursuit allegedly began shortly after an officer passing through the area spotted Turner, who he knew to have a suspended license, driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

As the Impala sped through stop signs and a traffic light, at one point reaching a speed of 70 mph on Terrace Street (where the limit is 35 mph), police continued pursuit, according to the affidavit. After turning from Reynolds Avenue onto Lord Street, Turner allegedly stopped the car and began to run south on Lord.

After the officer in pursuit lost sight of the fleeing driver, a perimeter was set up by other police officers in the area. At about 2:45 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police troopers from the Meadville barracks apprehended Turner at the intersection of Locust and Terrace streets, according to the affidavit.

Turner faces felony charges of fleeing an officer and flight to avoid apprehension and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person. He is also charged with 14 summary traffic violations including what would be his third driving with a suspended license offense if he is eventually convicted.

Turner remains free on $30,000 unsecured bond. A trial will be scheduled for the March term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

