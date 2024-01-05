Police: Meadville man pointed gun at bar patrons

Jan. 5—A 27-year-old Meadville man accused of pointing a handgun at multiple people inside a city bar during an early December incident will head to trial on two felony and four misdemeanor charges.

Tracy Lee Brown Jr., who resides in the 11400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday.

A witness told police that Brown was involved in an altercation inside Playmakers, 416 North St., at approximately 1 a.m. Dec. 7, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

When Brown fell to the floor during the altercation, a black pistol fell out of his waistband, the witness told police.

Retrieving the weapon, Brown pulled the slide back and ejected a round onto the floor of the bar, according to the witness, and then pointed the weapon at multiple bar patrons before a woman ushered him out the front door. Police later retrieved a bullet at the scene.

Security camera video from the bar allegedly showed Brown returning to the bar's rear entrance and pointing the gun at the door, police reported. After entering a vehicle in the parking lot, Brown walked west away from the bar. He was later arrested by city police on Dec. 18.

Brown faces felony charges of possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Brown remains in Crawford County Jail in lieu of $70,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the May term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.