Police: Meadville man slashed woman

May 9—VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Meadville man is in Crawford County jail facing charges he slashed the chest of a woman and struck her in the head with metal knuckles in an alleged assault Saturday.

William Dewayne Copeland, 33, who resides in the 17000 block of Pineview Drive, was arraigned Sunday on a felony count of aggravated assault and lesser charges before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

In an alleged assault that took place inside Copeland's residence and continued to the front porch, Copeland is accused of striking the woman in the head with a knife that, when folded, was designed to function as metal knuckles, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case.

As the woman moved to the front porch, Copeland allegedly retrieved another knife from the house along with his cellphone, police reported. The woman told police that when she grabbed Copeland's cellphone, he slashed her across the chest, causing a wound that required eight stitches to close.

Copeland then allegedly punched the woman in the head, stunning her and causing her to fall to the ground, according to the affidavit. Another person drove the woman to the home of a relative who then took her to Meadville Medical Center.

Police recovered both knives from Copeland, according to the affidavit. Copeland told police that he "blacked out" and did not recall the alleged assault.

In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Copeland faces misdemeanor charges of prohibited offensive weapons and simple assault and a summary charge of harassment.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for May 23 before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.

Copeland remains in the county jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $100,000 bail.

