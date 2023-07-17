Police: Meadville woman uses SUV to hit man

Jul. 17—Pennsylvania State Police at Mercer say a Meadville woman used her sport utility vehicle (SUV) intentionally to strike a man standing in the yard of a Jamestown-area home last week.

Cindy Field, 63, remains free on $5,000 bond after being charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, and a summary count of harassment.

Police allege that around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Field "erratically drove" her SUV around the yard at a home in the 300 block of Wise Road, West Salem Township, Mercer County. Police allege Field then intentionally struck a 69-year-old man who was in the yard with her SUV.

Police did not indicate the extent of injuries to the man who was struck. Police indicated the man was related to Field.

Field was taken into custody at the scene, according to police. The home is located about 5 miles southwest of Jamestown.

Field was arraigned on the charges on Tuesday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Brian Arthur of Greenville and placed in the Mercer County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond. However, she was able to post bond and was released Wednesday, according to online court records.

Field faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before Arthur on Aug. 1.