Youth found shot to death at house in Akron's North Hill neighborhood

Members of the Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office respond to an incident Thursday at a house on Woodward Court in Akron's North Hill neighborhood.

Police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile in Akron's North Hill neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Dayton Place just before 5 p.m. for what was initially considered an unknown problem, according to a release.

Police said they found a juvenile deceased from an apparent gunshot inside the home. No one other than the victim was found in the home when police arrived, but at least three other juveniles were seen leaving the home prior to police arriving.

Members of the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and investigators from the Crime Scene Unit arrived and processed the scene. The Summit County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and further family notifications.

Detectives located and questioned multiple subjects, including the juveniles who were reportedly at the home.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages and detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

