One person is dead after a car crash in Riverside Sunday afternoon, according to Riverside Police Sergeant David Schmidt.

Police and medics responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Route 4 and Harshman Road at 1:37 p.m.

>>PHOTOS: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash in Riverside, police say

“Two cars that collided, it looked like a t-bone, looks like somebody ran a red light,” Schmidt said.

One person died on scene. News Center 7 is working to learn this person’s identity.

Two children were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital and one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, Schmidt said.

It is not immediately known how severe their injuries are.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation into this crash, Schmidt said.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Harshman and SR 4 crash

