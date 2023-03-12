Police, medics respond to incident in McCandless

Road restrictions were in place after emergency crews swarmed an incident in McCandless.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to 95 Blazier Drive at around 10:18 p.m.

Traffic on McKnight Road was able to move towards the city but lanes heading in the opposite direction were closed.

Channel 11 has reached out to McCandless police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man, woman killed in Derry Township crash Norfolk Southern train derails in Springfield, Ohio; Residents asked to shelter in place Pittsburgh woman missing for more than 30 years found alive in Puerto Rico VIDEO: Dozens arrested after year-long federal investigation, drugs removed from Western Pa. DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts