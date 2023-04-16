Police, medics on scene after man shot in Dayton

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

>>25-year-old woman shot, killed in Urbana; Suspect in custody

Officers and medics were dispatched to the 800 block of Blanche Street around 3:55 p.m. on initial reports a black man was shot in the back, Montgomery County Regional dispatchers told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic reported the victim was shot by an unknown suspect in a black Dodge Charger.

Dayton Police officers are currently on scene investigating.

We working to learn the condition of the man and will continue to provide updates.