Police in Medway, Milford say man pointed a loaded gun a them. What's next

MILFORD — A Fairhaven man is accused of pointing a loaded gun at several officers last Friday while wearing a bulletproof vest, authorities said.

Zachary Travers, 30, eventually gave up peacefully, but now faces more than two dozen criminal charges after Milford police arrested him.

In a press release, Milford police said the incident began about 5 p.m. Friday in Medway. The Fairhaven Police Department sent out an alert for an "armed, combative" Travers. Two Medway police saw a vehicle matching the description provided in the alert drive by on Milford Street (Route 109) and pulled it over.

"He was stopped, and during the officer's attempt to ascertain what was going on, he took off," said Medway Police Chief William Kingsbury. "I wouldn't call it a high-speed chase; it was more a slow-speed chase. He stopped and took off several times."

During one of those stops, Travers is alleged to have brandished a gun, Kingsbury said.

The vehicle crossed into Milford where Milford police pulled it over. According to the Milford press release, Travers emerged from his Jeep and pointed a black pistol at police while wearing the bulletproof vest.

Travers eventually gave up and Milford police arrested him. Police did not say how long the incident — which they described as a "standoff" — lasted.

Suspect faces more than two dozen charges in Milford

Milford police charged Travers with three counts each of attempted murder; assault with a dangerous weapon; possession of ammunition without an FID card; and improper storage of a firearm. They also charged him with four counts each of carrying a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license.

Police also charged Travers with possession of a large capacity firearm; possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number; possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony; possession of a firearm during the commission of a firearm; wearing body armor during the commission of a felony; failing to stop for police; driving to endanger; and resisting arrest.

Police also cited him for a marked-lanes violation and speeding.

Milford Deputy Police Chief Robert Tusino said the attempted murder charges is due to Travers' actions when he got out of his vehicle.

"He was pointing a loaded firearm at several officers," Tusino said.

Medway has yet to charge Travers. Kingsbury said he expects charges to be filed later this week and that they would likely include assault and failing to stop for police.

During Travers' arraignment Monday in Milford District Court, he was ordered held without bail pending a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to the public. That hearing is scheduled for next Monday.

Travers was provided with an attorney in court, but said he planned to hire his own.

