Police: Memphis shooter in custody after live-streaming attack

A 19-year-old man is in custody after he shot up multiple locations Wednesday night and live-streamed the attack on Facebook before fleeing in an SUV, according to police.

The Memphis Police Department tweeted around 10:26 p.m. that officers have arrested Ezekiel Kelly, who allegedly fled in a grey Toyota before he was apprehended.

The Memphis Police Department first issued a statement Wednesday around 8 p.m., warning residents to stay indoors and to be on the lookout for a Black male who allegedly is responsible for multiple shootings.

“We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook,” police had said.

