Police: Men beat EC man in his driveway

Mar. 20—EAU CLAIRE — Two men beat an Eau Claire man in his driveway after he returned home from a tavern, police say.

The suspects indicated the beating was the result of the man owing one of them money, police said.

Devon R. Girdhari, 25, of Janesville, and Trevor S. Normand, 27, 716 Fifth Ave., were each charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery.

Girdhari also faces two felony counts of bail jumping.

Both men are free on $2,000 signature bonds, which requires them to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibits them from having contact with the man.

Girdhari and Normand return to court April 19 and 27, respectively.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent Thursday to a Milton Road residence on a report of an assault.

Officers arrived to find an injured man in his driveway. The man's eye was swollen shut. He said he was struggling to see out of the eye and was in considerable pain.

The man said he was at a Lake Hallie tavern. Three men, including Girdhari and Normand, were kicked out of the tavern at 11 p.m. the night before.

The man said he left the tavern at closing time and arrived home at 3 a.m.

The man said he exited his vehicle and began to enter his garage door code. As he did this, he saw Girdhari and Normand rush at him while he was still in the driveway.

The man said Girdhari hooked his eye with one of this fingers to turn him around. Girdhari and Normand then began to beat him up by hitting and kicking him.

The man said he was afraid he was going to die if the beating didn't stop. He did not lose consciousness but did think he had a concussion.

The man said the only thing that stopped Girdhari and Normand was his mother coming outside and telling them to stop.

Normand told police he and Girdhari went to the man's residence because the man owed Girdhari money.

Normand said he stayed in the car while Girdhari went to confront the man. When he started to see Girdhari and the man throwing punches, Normand said he left the vehicle in an attempt to break up the fight.

Story continues

Normand said he hit the man with an open hand after the man attempted to punch him.

Girdhari told police the man owed him $500 and that the man only paid him $200 at the tavern. He said he went to the man's residence to get the rest of the money.

Girdhari said the man tackled him into a vehicle when he approached him in the driveway.

Girdhari admitted to hitting the man in the back of the head but claimed he did nothing else.

Girdhari admitted he was incredibly intoxicated.

Girdhari was free on bond for two pending felony cases in Eau Claire County. Conditions of the bond were maintaining absolute sobriety and committing no new crimes.

If convicted of the charges, Girdhari and Normand could be sentenced to up to seven years and 18 months in prison, respectively.