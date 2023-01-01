Police: Men block exit at bank ATM in Boca, rob two at gunpoint

Stock crime scene tape

BOCA RATON — Two armed men in an SUV blocked the exit at a bank's drive-thru ATM on Saturday afternoon, then robbed a man and woman at gunpoint, police said Sunday.

The man and woman pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Highway shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, Boca Raton police said. The woman exited through the driver’s side and withdrew cash from the ATM, as a newer-model SUV of an unknown make also pulled into the bank, blocking the exit.

Two men of medium builds, each holding a firearm, approached the pair at the ATM and took the cash, officers said. The men also took the victims’ phones, jewelry, watches and their vehicle’s key fob.

The suspects were described as two Black males wearing masks, white shirts, hoodies and dark pants, police said. After the robbery, the men got back into the unknown SUV and and fled southbound on Dixie Highway.

No other details were available Sunday afternoon. Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact Detective George Reilly at 561-620-6067.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Robbers block ATM exit, then steal cash, phones at Boca bank