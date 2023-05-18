Police say men had more than 240 fentanyl pills

May 18—Police say they found a pair of Lebanon men with more than 240 fentanyl pills between them on May 10.

Daniel L. Fairfield Jr., 40, and Damian N. Gould, 22, were on their way back to Lebanon after buying the pills in Indianapolis, Gould told police, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Zionsville Police pulled the truck Gould drove over for a speeding violation on Interstate 865 but found 105 pills attributed to Gould and another 139 connected to Fairfield, plus heroin, meth and more than $1,000 in cash on Fairfield, according to court records.

Both men are charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, a level 2 felony, and possession of a narcotic drug, a level 4 felony.

Gould is also charged with possession of marijuana. Fairfield is also charged with possession of a narcotic drug and possession of meth.

Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein ruled the cash could be seized.

Fairfield pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to a year of probation in 2021.

Both are tentatively scheduled for August trials.

The Hamilton-Boone County Drug Task Force investigated the case at the request of Zionsville Police, who made the initial arrest.