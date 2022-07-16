Police say men linked to Framingham drive-thru incident shot each other

FRAMINGHAM — Police are saying that the two men who suffered gunshot wounds early Thursday after an incident in a McDonald's restaurant drive-thru area shot each other.

Police arrested Tiago Xavier, 18, of Framingham, on Friday, a day after Moises Bautista, 19, of Ashland, was charged.

According to police, officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday to the McDonald's restaurant at 343 Cochituate Road (Route 30) for a report of shots being fired.

"Shortly thereafter, the department was notified of two males at the MetroWest Medical Center, both suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds," police said in a statement.

Earlier: Ashland man charged in McDonald's drive-thru shooting

Xavier had been shot in the chest and was taken from MetroWest Medical Center to Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Bautista was shot in the leg and was taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

"The investigation revealed these two males exchanged gunfire in the McDonald's drive-thru, striking each other," police said in their statement.

Later on Thursday, the Police Department's dive team found a firearm in Learned Pond. Police believe it could be connected to the shooting, spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said. She declined to say what led police to Learned Pond.

"We believe it is connected to the incident," Mickens said. "We still have to have ballistics testing done on it."

Earlier: Two men hospitalized after overnight shooting at drive-thru

Police charged both Bautista and Xavier with assault and battery with a firearm; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; carrying a firearm without a license; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Bautista was arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court. Judge Jennifer Stark ordered Bautista held without bail, pending a hearing Tuesday to determine whether he is a danger to the public.

Story continues

Bautista's lawyer, Bridget Bradley, declined to comment when reached.

Xavier is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Framingham District Court.

Police stress they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

"The two individuals arrested are known to each other and there is no further public safety threat," police said in their statement. "The investigation remains ongoing at this time."

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham police say men shot each other at McDonald's drive-thru