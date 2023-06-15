Police say these men put a skimmer on a self-checkout terminal at Walmart.

Police are looking for two men they say attempted to steal people’s information at a Walmart cash register.

According to Shelby Police, the men put a point-of-sale overlay device on register one, a self-checkout station, on June 7.

The device was discovered on June 12.

Also referred to as a skimmer, the device clips on to the top of the terminal.

“So it took them literally seconds to install it,” said Sgt. Seth Treadway with the Shelby Police Department.

Police say these men installed a skimmer in Walmart.

The device records the card number, and a camera records the user putting in the pin, Treadway said.

There are two ways the criminals can retrieve the data, wirelessly or by returning to get the skimmer.

The police department is consulting with the Secret Service which says several of these devices have been found across the state. The Secret Service will analyze the skimmer.

Police have circulated photos of the two men they suspect placed the device.

Treadway said anyone who thinks they used that register in that five-day period should keep a close eye on their accounts.

He also advised shoppers to look for such devices.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the men or unusual transactions on their accounts can call 704-484-7153.

Police say these two men recently put a card skimmer on a terminal in Walmart.

Investigators are looking for this man who they say installed a skimmer at Walmart.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Police say men put a skimmer at Walmart checkout station