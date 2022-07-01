Police: Men threatened to shoot man over alleged theft

Jul. 1—Brownsville police arrested two men after they were accused of brandishing guns at another man and threatening to shoot him, officials said.

Edwin Munoz, 23, and Dario Mateo Rodriguez, 22, are each charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying a weapon.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 3800 block of Old Highway 77, police said.

Munoz and Rodriguez went to a residence at this location and accused the man of taking an air compressor that belonged to them, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

"The victim denied the theft, and both males brandished a gun at the victim. They advised the victim that if he did not give them the air compressor, they would shoot him," Sandoval said.

A witness saw what was happening and called the police, Sandoval said. When the officers arrived at the location, they saw Munoz and Rodriguez in a white pickup truck and detained them. The officers found two handguns in the truck and arrested Munoz and Rodriguez.

Both were transported to the Brownsville City Jail, and they were arraigned Thursday on the charges.

A $23,000 bond was placed on each.

A check of jail records indicated that Munoz remained jailed Friday at a Cameron County facility. No records were found for Rodriguez.