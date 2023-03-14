Police: Men walk up to car in Mount Vernon, shoot 2 people inside

Two of four people inside a car in Mount Vernon were shot by two men who approached their vehicle Monday night, according to Mount Vernon police.

At about 9:50 p.m., Mount Vernon officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting victim in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive.

Officers arrived to find employees inside a business giving a woman medical aid. Police learned that the woman had run to the business after she was shot in the 2100 block of Urban Avenue, where a man who had also been shot was located.

Investigators said that two men and two women had been in a car that was leaving a driveway in the 2100 block of Urban Avenue when at least two men in dark clothing walked up to the car and tried to open its door.

The men then started shooting into the car, hitting a man and a woman.

The suspects then ran away as the victims’ car drove forward into a ditch.

Though a K-9 team searched for the suspects, they were not found.

Investigators spent much of Monday night processing evidence and speaking with the victims — a 32-year-old Mount Vernon woman who was shot in the torso and a 26-year-old Skagit County man. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where police said the man was receiving “advanced care.”

The two other people who were in the car at the time of the shooting, a 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were not hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that would help investigators is asked to call Mount Vernon police at 360-336-6271 during business hours or the 24-hour dispatch information number 360-428-3211.