Police: Meridian house fire that killed pet dog, destroyed home may have been arson

Meridian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering information on a home fire that may have been the result of arson.

In a news release, police said an unknown suspect set the fire at East Lake Creek Street and South Daybreak Avenue in the early morning hours on Wednesday. The neighborhood is near Victory and Meridian roads. No other details were immediately available.

A dog died in the fire, but no humans were killed or injured. The home was deemed a total loss.

Police are asking anyone with information on the fire or surveillance video in the area to contact the department tip line at 208-895-3362 or personscrimes@meridiancity.org and reference case number 22-7314. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.