Police: Meskwaki Settlement woman killed by pack of dogs

A woman from the Meskwaki Settlement in Tama County was fatally mauled Monday by a pack of dogs, tribal police said.

The Meskwaki Nation Police Department said in a Facebook post that the mauling happened Monday afternoon, describing the incident as a “vicious attack" by a large pack of dogs that killed a young woman in the area of Springs Road.

Police said all of the dogs were later identified and destroyed.

Police said they would not release the woman’s name or other details until a later date, citing “the sensitivity of the situation.”

The unincorporated settlement of Meskwaki is about 3 miles northwest of Tama and about 65 miles northeast of Des Moines.

