Police: Meth discovered on suspect being booked into jail

Feb. 9—Police say more than an ounce of methamphetamine was discovered Sunday night on a man being booked into Joplin City Jail on warrants and misdemeanor offenses.

Capt. William Davis said officers responding to a report of a suspicious person peering into vehicles in the parking lot of Academy Sports & Outdoors at 1717 S. Range Line Road contacted Eric A. Baughman, 40, of Joplin, inside the nearby Wendy's restaurant.

Davis said Baughman initially provided officers a false identification and was taken into custody on a charge of obstruction and three outstanding warrants issued in Webb City. A small amount of marijuana allegedly was discovered on his person incidental to arrest, and Baughman was taken to jail, where a bag containing 29.9 grams of meth purportedly was found in his possession.

