Police: Methuen man charged with looking in child's window

Apr. 22—DRACUT — A 36-year-old Methuen man has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after being accused of hiding in the bushes outside a Dracut apartment building earlier this month.

Ronald Carignan Jr. was arrested after a neighbor reported him lurking at 2:15 a.m., about the same time a woman inside said she heard her dog bark and child cry.

According to a police report, the woman outside was walking her dog and asked Carignan what he was doing, to which he replied that he dropped his phone. The caller, however, thought that the man was looking inside.

She told him to leave and started walking away slowly, she told police, proceeding behind the building.

Inside, police say a child told her mother that a man was looking in the window.

An officer noted in the report that he responded to a similar call involving Carignan in December. During that incident, police said Carignan was "very deceitful" and "continued to lie" when confronted."

Carignan stated he was at the Skyline Drive apartments to sell marijuana to someone in the building and must have gone to the wrong window.

After running his name through a police database at the time, officers said they learned of "many distribution and trafficking charges."

During the incident earlier this month, police said they waited in the area for Carignan to return to his truck for about two hours without success.

The caller who was walking her dog called police again at 4:30 a.m. to say she saw the man leave the woods and get into his car. She followed him up Mammoth Road and onto Lakeview Avenue, where police say they were able to intervene.

Carignan repeated to police that he had dropped his phone in the bushes and was looking for it, officers said.

"Ronald then apologized for lying and stated he was there to sell weed to his friend," the police report states. However, he was unable to give officers a name or address for the person.

He went on to tell police that he hid in the woods because he was afraid of dogs.

Police said they found two black bandanas, a black beanie and black gloves in Carignan's pockets, along with a flashlight attached to his belt.

He is scheduled to appear in Lowell District Court in June for another hearing.