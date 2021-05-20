Police: Methuen woman hit by car dies -- no charges against driver as probe continues

May 20—METHUEN — A 60-year-old woman who was hit by a car as she walked across Route 28 Monday morning has died, according to police spokesman Lt. Randy Haggar.

Aida Brito of 56 Tenney St. died Thursday morning as a result of her injuries, Haggar said.

Brito was hit on Broadway between Oakland Avenue and Horne Street around 10 a.m., police said.

Haggar said earlier in the week that Brito was taken by helicopter to Beth Israel Hospital with multiple internal injuries and a severe compound leg fracture.

According to a police, Brito was struck by a 2006 Toyota Scion operated by a 64-year-old man. She was thrown several feet, landing on the pavement, police said.

She was originally taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then airlifted to Boston.

Haggar said there was no crosswalk where Brito was walking and that speed did not appear to have been a factor.

He said the investigation is in the hands of a State Police accident reconstruction team and that no charges have been filed.