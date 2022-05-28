Police say metro Atlanta man has forged $160k worth of checks at local ATMs

The police are asking for your help to find a man they say has deposited forged checks.

The Douglas Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating the deposit of forged checks at several different ATMs. The man shown in the video has reportedly deposited 35 checks totaling over $163,000,000.

Investigators said these forgeries have taken place in Douglas as well as several other cities in Georgia.

Police said if you know, or can identify, the person(s) in the photos, please contact the Douglas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (912)-384-2222.

You may also contact investigating officer, Cpl. J. Raulerson via email at jraulerson@cityofdouglas.com, or (912) 384-2222 extension 3632. Or you can send information to the Douglas GA Police Department’s Facebook Messenger or call the DPD tip line at 912-260-3600 to remain anonymous.

