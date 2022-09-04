Police: Metro Atlanta teen girl shot in leg during drug related incident

Police told Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a shooting the left a teen girl with a gunshot wound.

On Saturday around 9:40 p.m. DeKalb County police arrived to Bouldercrest Lane after getting a call about a person shot.

They found a teen girl who was shot in the leg. The teen was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

Police believe the incident was drug related.

At this time, police have not provided information on a possible suspect.

