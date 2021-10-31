Police: New Mexico AG's spokesman charged with DWI after hitting parked car

Oct. 30—Attorney General's Office spokesman and chief counsel Matt Baca was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI after crashing into a parked car late last week, according to a police report.

Baca was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle on Garcia Street, where the crash occurred, when Santa Fe police Officer Fernando Cruz found him just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a criminal complaint.

Cruz reported Baca smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, dilated pupils and watery eyes, as well as "a very dry tongue with heat bumps and a green distinct film which are consistent with the use of Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)," the main psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

Baca denied drinking alcohol or smoking marijuana, according to the complaint but said he'd been driving and crashed into the parked vehicle.

Judging from the angle at which Baca's silver Honda sedan had struck the legally parked vehicle, the officer wrote, it appeared as if he had been driving in the wrong lane when he crashed.

Baca had a few small lacerations on his face, according to the report, but he didn't complain of any other injuries and was cleared by medics.

Baca refused several times to submit to a breath-alcohol test and performed poorly on the field sobriety tests, according to the officer's report. It said he had stepped out of line after being asked to walk and turn, and he swayed and put his foot down after being asked to stand on one leg.

After handcuffing Baca, the officer wrote, he found a "vape pen" labeled "THC" in Baca's front right pocket.

"Mr. Baca stated he did not know what that vape pen was although it was in his pocket," according to the complaint.

Baca was booked into the Santa Fe County jail after his arrest, and Municipal Judge Virginia Vigil released him Monday after he entered a plea of not guilty to charges of aggravated DWI, careless driving and failing to maintain his lane of travel.

Jerri Mares, a policy analyst with Attorney General Hector Balderas' office, wrote in an email, "Our office is aware that Matt Baca was recently accused of driving under the influence, and so he has been placed on administrative leave to be with his family and handle this matter. He is not serving as Chief Counsel and his duties have been reassigned."

"Matt takes the laws of New Mexico very seriously," Baca's attorney, Kitrin Fischer, wrote in a text message Friday. "He is focused on his family and seeing a swift resolution to this matter."

Baca is scheduled to appear before Vigil for a pre-trial hearing Nov. 11.