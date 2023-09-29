Police in Mexico arrest and handcuff Chucky doll after series of robberies

A Chucky doll and its owner were arrested in Mexico for a series of attempted robberies.

According to witness reports, the suspect, named only as Carlos ‘N’, was arrested after making a Chucky doll wield a large knife to try and scare people into handing over their cash.

The suspect is believed to have been under the influence of an illegal substance at the time of the incident.

Police also handcuffed and arrested the doll, which was dressed in blue denim overalls, according to reports. Mexican media also reported the officer who handcuffed Chucky was later reprimanded for not taking her job seriously.

Footage after the arrest showed the doll being lined up for its police mugshot to be taken, as well as having a ‘long knife’ taken from it.

Juan Raul Alcocer, an officer with Monclova Police, said: “He put the doll in their faces and was scaring people; it is an offense. [and] for this reason, he was arrested.”

Carlos “N” was later released, according to reports. But the Chucky doll’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Chucky is a character made infamous in the 1988 horror film ‘Child’s Play’.

In the film, a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray uses a voodoo ritual inside a toy store to transfer his soul into a Chucky doll to escape from Detective Mike Norris.

The doll later begins terrorising a family after being given to a young boy.

The film was directed by Don Mancini.