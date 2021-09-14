Police say Meyersdale man jerks steering wheel, causing crash that injures girl

Sep. 14—SOMERSET — A Meyersdale man faces criminal charges following a one-vehicle crash that injured a 9-year-old girl, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Shawn Stephen Sellers, 26, of the 200 block of Broadway Street, with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children.

According to a criminal complaint, Seller and the child were passengers in an SUV traveling north on U.S. Route 219 in Somerset Township at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said Sellers was arguing with a female driver when he jerked the steering wheel. The driver lost control of the SUV and the vehicle went off the road — traveling about 300 feet through a ditch, up an embankment and back down, dislodging the right front wheel, the complaint said.

The girl suffered a minor leg injury.

Sellers was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell and released on non-monetary bond.