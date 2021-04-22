Police: Miami Correctional officer engaged in sexual acts with inmate

Apr. 22—BUNKER HILL — An officer at Miami Correctional Facility faces a felony charge of sexual misconduct after investigators say she engaged in multiple sexual acts with an inmate in a laundry room.

Alicia Baker, 35, Kokomo, initially told prison investigators during an interview that she had kissed and fondled the inmate on multiple occasions in the laundry room of his unit, according a probable-cause affidavit.

Later in the interview, she admitted to also engaging in sexual acts four or five times with the inmate.

Baker was arrested on a single charge of sexual misconduct, which is a Level 5 felony when a service provider commits acts with someone who is lawfully detained or on supervision.

She was incarcerated at the Miami County on Monday when she bonded out on a $10,000, 10% bond.

Carson Gerber can be reached at 765-854-6739, carson.gerber@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @carsongerber1.