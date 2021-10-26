Police: Miamisburg man attacked other with hammer, knife in Saturday-morning 'altercation'

Oct. 26—A man is facing charges of felonious assault after a reported stabbing early Saturday morning in Miamisburg that sent him and another man to the hospital.

Dallas Griggs, 24, is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, facing two counts of felonious assault, according to a release from the Miamisburg Police Department.

Preliminary investigation found Griggs and another man got into an "altercation," and that Griggs attacked the other man with a hammer and a knife.

Police and medics were first called to 10 N First St. in Miamisburg, near the Miamisburg Municipal Court building, and found a man who had been injured, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Miamisburg police said that he suffered wounds to his head, arms and leg, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Soon after, emergency crews located another person, identified as the suspect, nearby in the 200 block of Maple Avenue.

Both people were transported to the hospital. One went to Kettering Health Miamisburg, formerly called Sycamore Medical Center, while the other went to Kettering Health Main Campus, formerly called Kettering Medical Center.

Miamisburg police asked that anyone who saw the incident or have video of it and haven't spoken to police call Det. Nick Bell at 937-847-6674.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.