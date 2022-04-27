Police: Michigan man charged in connection with Covington Fifth Third robbery

A Fifth Third Bank branch in Covington was robbed Thursday, April 21, 2022.

A Michigan man was arrested Tuesday following last week's robbery of a Fifth Third Bank branch in Covington, officials said.

Kenneth Jespen, 39, of Ada, Michigan is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, according to documents filed in Kenton County District Court.

Lt. Col. Brian Valenti said police received a call just after 2:30 p.m. on April 21 and officers arrived to discover the bank at 107 Brent Spence Square had been robbed.

In a citation, police said Jespen handed the bank teller a note which said she had 30 seconds to give him the money.

Once the teller turned over the money from her cashier's drawer to Jespen, he fled to his red Honda Insight and discarded his mask and hat on the sidewalk, the document states.

Covington police said investigators discovered video footage in the area of the robbery that led them to Dream Street in Florence.

Police were able to locate Jespen's vehicle but he had already left the area before officers could make contact with him, officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Officials said Jespen was stopped and arrested in Erlanger, adding that Covington police detectives interviewed him at the Erlanger Police Department.

Jespen was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Wednesday morning, according to court records. He's currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Michigan man charged in connection with Covington Fifth Third robbery