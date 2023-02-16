Police say Michigan State shooter felt 'slighted'

Reuters

The gunman who killed three students at Michigan State University and wounded five others carried a note with him listing places where he might have felt slighted, police said on Thursday, suggesting a possible motive behind the shooting. Discussing the note during a briefing, authorities stressed they were still uncertain about what caused Anthony Dwayne McRae to open fire in two buildings on the school's main campus on Monday night, then kill himself hours later after police tracked him down. Authorities say they were trying to determine whether mental illness played a role in the rampage.