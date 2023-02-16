Police say Michigan State shooter felt 'slighted'
Police say the man who shot eight students, killing three, at Michigan State University was found with a note containing a possible motive for the attack (Feb. 16)(AP video: Mike Householder)
The gunman who killed three students at Michigan State University and wounded five others carried a note with him listing places where he might have felt slighted, police said on Thursday, suggesting a possible motive behind the shooting. Discussing the note during a briefing, authorities stressed they were still uncertain about what caused Anthony Dwayne McRae to open fire in two buildings on the school's main campus on Monday night, then kill himself hours later after police tracked him down. Authorities say they were trying to determine whether mental illness played a role in the rampage.
Michigan Department of CorrectionsThe gunman who killed three students and critically injured five others at Michigan State University may have targeted the school because it rejected him for a job opening in the past, authorities said Thursday.Officials emphasized the job rejection, which hasn’t been confirmed, is just one potential motive “being investigated.” Among the others, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez, is that 43-year-old Anthony McRae suffered from mental illness.
The man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, was found with two handguns and a note containing a possible motive for the attack, police said Thursday. The 9 mm guns, dozens of rounds of ammunition and the two-page note were found with Anthony McRae when he killed himself Monday night after being confronted by police, said campus deputy chief Chris Rozman. Investigators said they still were trying to pin down a motive, three days after the violence at the 50,000-student campus in East Lansing, but the note was a key point.
Police revealed more details about the confrontation with the shooter and a possible motive.View Entire Post ›
