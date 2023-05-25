Police: Middle school student cut classmate with razor at Blackstone middle school

BLACKSTONE — A student at the Frederick W. Hartnett Middle School required stitches after being cut by another student with a razor during an altercation, police said Thursday.

According to a news release from Police Chief Gregory Gilmore, a Blackstone school resource officer responded to the middle school at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The officer learned that a 12-year-old boy had brought a razor into the school and cut the hand of the other student, an 11-year-old boy. The 12-year-old is likely to face charges in juvenile court, Gilmore said.

Police said the students are known to each other and there is not believed to be any threat to the larger school community.

