Police: Middletown father charged after 5-year-old shoots self while playing with gun

A Middletown father was taken into custody after his 5-year-old accidentally shot himself in the leg while playing with a gun, according to Middletown police.

At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, Middletown officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of 10th Avenue for a reported gunshot wound.

At the scene, police found a 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was transported to the Atrium Medical Center for further treatment.

Investigators said the 5-year-old was playing with a gun found in his father’s bedroom when he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The father, Fernando Enamorado, 31, has been charged with Endangering Children.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Middletown dad charged after 5-year-old shot self while playing with gun