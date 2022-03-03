Police: Middletown man cashed check in South Windsor business's name

Mar. 3—Muhammad Amir Mannan, 36, of Middletown was arrested Tuesday after local police say he cashed a $2,800 check from a South Windsor business after altering it.

South Windsor Police charged Mannan with second degree forgery and third degree larceny. An affidavit supporting the arrest states the following:

In June 2021, Atlantic Fabricating Company reported a fraud complaint to South Windsor police.

The owner of the company told police that a check mailed out in late April to a vendor, in the amount of $185 was never received.

The company then discovered the check was cashed at a People's United Bank in Middletown, altered to be in the amount of $2,860 and paid to Mannan.

Police recovered surveillance camera footage of Mannan cashing the check using his Connecticut driver's license.

Police also found that Mannan had been arrested 12 times, with charges including forgery, larceny, and issue of a bad check.

Mannan was released on $2,500 bond and was to appear Wednesday in Manchester Superior Court.

— Joseph Villanova

