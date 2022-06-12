Police: Middletown man found with more than 3 kilograms of fentanyl, stolen firearms and vehicles

Investigators say a Middletown man is behind bars on federal drug and firearm charges after being caught with more than 3 kilograms of fentanyl.

John Brown also had a large amount of cash, seven firearms and four vehicles, Middletown police said in a post on the department's Facebook page.

The post says authorities believe five of the firearms were stolen and two of the vehicles were looted from car dealerships in North Carolina.

Dayton police and the FBI partnered with the Middletown police in the investigation of John Brown, also known as John John, the post says.

The news brought words of praise for the law-enforcement agencies on the Facebook page of the Middletown police.

“Awesome,” one woman commented.

“Now get the rest of them, lock them all up and throw away the keys.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Middletown and Dayton police worked with FBI on drug and firearm sting