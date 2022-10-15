Police: Midland man arrested in alleged knife threat

Oct. 15—CUMBERLAND — A Midland man who allegedly threatened two people with a knife outside a Pulaski Street home Friday was arrested by Cumberland Police.

Officers charged Daniel Lynn Miller, 40, with first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct following the incident that reportedly began as a verbal disturbance inside a home in the 400 block of Pulaski Street, police said.

Miller remained in the Allegany County Detention Center Saturday following a preliminary hearing in Allegany County District Court.