Police: Mifflinburg man assaulted, raped child over 5-year period

Mar. 25—MIFFLINBURG — Borough police accuse a Mifflinburg man of molesting and raping a child, sometimes assaulting the accuser daily, during a five-year period at his home and also committing sexual assault against her during a trip to Montgomery County, according to two sets of criminal charges filed in district court.

Timothy A. Troxell, 42, allegedly committed sexual crimes against the child at three residences in Mifflinburg along with the Best Western Inn in King of Prussia, according to arrest papers. The alleged crimes occurred between Nov. 16, 2015 and Nov. 15, 2020, including an overnight trip to King of Prussia in August 2020.

Patrolman Jackson Stroup, Mifflinburg Police, filed a combined 20 charges against Troxell on March 18 and Tuesday at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch. Mensch arraigned Troxell on both sets of charges, releasing him on $50,000 unsecured bail at the first arraignment and $100,000 unsecured bail at the second.

Police began an investigation into the allegations against Troxell after receiving a phone call from a sexual assault nurse examiner at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, when the 13-year-old accuser arrived with her mother on Nov. 16, 2020, for an examination, arrest papers state.

The child spoke with Stroup at the hospital and the officer observed at least two interviews between the child and a specialist at the Child Advocacy Center where children are sometimes interviewed about traumatic criminal allegations.

According to arrest papers, the child accused Troxell of sexual assault and rape, saying the incidents dated to when she was 10 years old. She described the incidents in detail and said the assaults went from occurring several times monthly to nearly daily as she grew older, arrest papers state.

Stroup charged Troxell for alleged crimes in King of Prussia, after consulting with that county's district attorney's office and police, with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, all felony charges, and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault.

For the alleged incidents in Mifflinburg, Stroup charged Troxell with two counts of rape of a child, four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, six counts of indecent assault, all of which are felonies, along with two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

A preliminary hearing on both sets of charges is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 6 at Mensch's office.