Police: Mifflinburg man fled, pulled guns on police

Sep. 14—MIFFLINBURG — A wanted Mifflinburg man who fled from police on Sunday allegedly pulled two guns on officers from the Mifflinburg Police Department, prompting a 19-minute stand-off involving seven Valley agencies.

Timothy Roy Brungart Jr., 33, of Pine Cone Drive West, Mifflinburg, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats and fleeing/attempting to elude officers; six misdemeanors: two counts of possessing instruments of crime, one count of recklessly endangering another person, obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest and simple assault; and five summary traffic violations. The charges were filed by Mifflinburg Patrolman David Shaffer in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

On Sunday shortly after midnight, Shaffer observed a black vehicle traveling west on Chestnut Sreet with a passenger-side brake light not working. The driver — later identified as Brungart, is not permitted to drive due to a license suspension, police said.

Shaffer activated his lights and siren on South Fourth Street and Brungart allegedly refused to pull over for two miles. Brungart was advised to turn off the vehicle, and he started to scream out the window and allegedly refused to follow orders, prompting Shaffer to draw his gun, according to court documents.

Sgt. Tracy Fetterman arrived on the scene to provide backup for Shaffer. When Brungart finally exited the vehicle, he was allegedly observed with a black handgun on his right hip and a semi-automatic rifle on the passenger seat, police said.

Brungart allegedly refused orders to place his hands on his head. When Brungart was advised he would get Tased, he allegedly went back inside the vehicle and drove away, police said.

"The driver fled officers at speeds greater than the posted speed limit on wet roadways," Shaffer reported. "The driver entered a driveway to a residence and exited his vehicle. The driver was observed removing his handgun from his holster and screamed at officers to get off his property. The male raised the gun to the side, causing me to believe that he was going to shoot me."

Shaffer exited the driveway through the grass "to obtain safety" and Brungart then entered the residence, police reported.

Brungart came back out to allegedly retrieve the rifle from the vehicle before entering back into the residence. He then came out of the front door allegedly armed with the rifle and handgun, refusing to comply with officers. At one point, he allegedly began walking toward Fetterman while armed, police said.

Multiple police agencies responded, including state police in Milton and Selinsgrove, Selinsgrove Police, Shamokin Dam Police, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Watsontown Police and Milton Police. Officers surrounded the house and after a stand-off, the man surrendered to police, according to court documents.

Mifflinburg Police Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg said the incident wasn't a traditional stand-off.

"The time elapsed was 19 minutes from the time Brungart got to his residence and initially ran inside to when he was taken into custody," said Hackenburg. "During that timeframe, Brungart initially exited his vehicle and took his handgun into the residence. He then returned to his vehicle, removed his rifle and took that inside the residence as well. After doing so, he came outside and engaged in an argumentative conversation while still armed, with MPD officers and other responding departments. Brungart then agreed to put his firearms in his residence and came back outside and ultimately surrendered without further incident."

Brungart was transported to the police station to be interviewed. He allegedly refused to sign paperwork about his Miranda rights, stating that he did not want anyone to have his signature, police said.

Brungart allegedly said he did not pull over in his vehicle because he couldn't find a safe place to pull over and was fearful. He allegedly said he fled because he thought he was going to get shot or Tased, police said.

Police said Brungart's licenses to carry and drive a vehicle license are suspended. He also has an active Administrative Office of PA Courts warrant out of Union County for failure to pay on a traffic offense.

Brungart pleaded guilty in May 2019 to a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence in East Buffalo Township. He was ordered in Union County Court to serve six months of probation and 25 hours of community service.

Brungart was arraigned on Sunday in front of on-call Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey Rowe and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Sept. 19 in front of Mensch.