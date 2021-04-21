Police: Milton man charged after fleeing crash in Sunbury

Apr. 21—SUNBURY — A Milton man faces misdemeanor charges of flight to avoid apprehension after city police said he fled the scene after rolling his vehicle on Front and John streets.

Karl Parker, 46, was apprehended on Sunday, after police said he struck a woman's vehicle at 2:48 a.m. while the woman was delivering newspapers.

Parker, who is the father of 3-year-old Arabella Parker, was recently released from state prison after serving time on a driving while under the influence charge.

Arabella Parker was the victim of child abuse by Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Trevorton, according to police. Burgess is charged with homicide after Arabella died due to injuries suffered in October 2019, police said.

The woman from Saturday's incident said her vehicle was pushed 20 feet into a yard while Karl Parker's vehicle rolled over onto its side, police said.

The woman told officers Karl Parker crawled out of the vehicle and took off running, according to police.

Sunbury police called Point Township and Northumberland police because the woman said Parker ran toward the bridge heading into Northumberland. Parker was spotted near the Shikellamy School District Administration building, located on the island and was taken into custody, police said.

Parker refused to speak to police and said he was "invoking his 5th Amendment," according to a criminal complaint.

Parker was transported from the Sunbury Police Department by state parole officers and is now incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township, where he will wait for a bail revocation hearing, according to police.

Parker will also appear in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the misdemeanor charges of flight to avoid apprehension, accidents involving damage to a vehicle or property and driving under the influence, police said.