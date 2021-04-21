Police: Milton man charged after fleeing crash in Sunbury

Francis Scarcella, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 21—SUNBURY — A Milton man faces misdemeanor charges of flight to avoid apprehension after city police said he fled the scene after rolling his vehicle on Front and John streets.

Karl Parker, 46, was apprehended on Sunday, after police said he struck a woman's vehicle at 2:48 a.m. while the woman was delivering newspapers.

Parker, who is the father of 3-year-old Arabella Parker, was recently released from state prison after serving time on a driving while under the influence charge.

Arabella Parker was the victim of child abuse by Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Trevorton, according to police. Burgess is charged with homicide after Arabella died due to injuries suffered in October 2019, police said.

The woman from Saturday's incident said her vehicle was pushed 20 feet into a yard while Karl Parker's vehicle rolled over onto its side, police said.

The woman told officers Karl Parker crawled out of the vehicle and took off running, according to police.

Sunbury police called Point Township and Northumberland police because the woman said Parker ran toward the bridge heading into Northumberland. Parker was spotted near the Shikellamy School District Administration building, located on the island and was taken into custody, police said.

Parker refused to speak to police and said he was "invoking his 5th Amendment," according to a criminal complaint.

Parker was transported from the Sunbury Police Department by state parole officers and is now incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township, where he will wait for a bail revocation hearing, according to police.

Parker will also appear in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the misdemeanor charges of flight to avoid apprehension, accidents involving damage to a vehicle or property and driving under the influence, police said.

Recommended Stories

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland announces probe into Minneapolis police in wake of Chauvin verdict

    Sweeping investigation follows admission by mayor that there are ‘a litany of changes that need to happen’

  • 8-month-old wounded after shots fired outside home travel through walls, NC cops say

    The bullets were fired by people arguing in the neighborhood

  • Missouri House member recommended for expulsion for sexually abusing own children

    Earlier this year, three children of Missouri Rep. Rick Roeber testified against their father for the physical and sexual abuse they say he committed. On Monday, following an investigation by the Missouri House of Representatives, the Missouri Ethics Committee unanimously agreed to expel Roeber from the House. Later this week, that measure to expel will go to a vote in the Missouri House, which needs a two-thirds majority to pass.

  • Employee requested transfer before deadly Long Island grocery store shooting, police say

    "He left the building without any violence or anything else being said," police said. "Forty minutes later, he returned to the building and you know the rest."

  • US hits Myanmar timber and pearl firms with coup sanctions

    The State and Treasury departments announced they were targeting Myanmar’s main timber and pearl exporting firms with penalties aimed at reducing the junta's resources after a coup in February that has been followed by a harsh crackdown on pro-democracy protests. The sanctions freeze any assets Myanmar Timber Enterprise and Myanmar Pearl Enterprise may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them. “Our action today reinforces our message to the military that the United States will continue to target specific funding channels and promote accountability for the coup and related violence,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that used the country's former name, Burma.

  • Pakistani College Student Survives ACID Attack Outside Her NY Home

    A Pakistani woman nearly died after falling victim to an acid attack just outside her home in Elmont, New York last month. Hofstra University student Nafiah Fatima, 21, was helping her mother unload a car at their Arlington Avenue residence when the male suspect suddenly appeared around 8:15 p.m. on March 17. In a neighbor's surveillance video, the suspect can be seen running up to Fatima while she was in her driveway, according to NBC New York.

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • ‘THANK YOU GOD’: Darnella Frazier, who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacts to verdict

    Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacted to the verdict with relief and tears.

  • Late-night hosts react to Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘Still a lot of work to be done’

    Here’s what they had to say about Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

  • George Floyd: How are African-Americans treated under the law?

    We've looked at some of the data around ethnicity and the US crime and justice system.

  • Teen's death puts focus on split-second police decisions

    Thirteen-year-old Adam Toledo dropped the gun he'd been holding, turned and began raising his hands just as the officer had commanded. The graphic video that became the latest tragic touchstone in the nation’s reckoning with race and policing puts a microscope on those split-second decisions with far-reaching and grave consequences. Investigators are still sorting through exactly what happened, but the shooting has raised difficult questions about why the boy wasn't given more time to comply and whether the deadly encounter could have been prevented in the first place.

  • 12 Outdoor Furniture Sets for Living Alfresco

    With warmer weather just around the corner, we're taking our home-design focus to the great outdoors Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Apple ‘best-before’ dates: Tech giants told to reveal how long before phone models stop working

    Apple and Google will have to tell customers when their smartphones will stop working and leave them at risk of hacking, under laws being considered. The move is part of plans to ensure smart devices meet stricter security requirements and include smart speakers, baby monitors and video doorbells. Tech giants will be required to say how long new gadgets will get software that protects them from hacking and keeps apps running properly. A third of users are now keeping handsets for up to four years, but some brands offer vital updates for only two. Which? found most iPhones were still receiving updates after five years, but some Android phones guaranteed just two or three years’ new software while others abruptly cancelled planned updates for relatively new phones. University College London found in a study of 270 devices that none told users how long the tech would receive security software at the point of sale. Matt Warman, the digital infrastructure minister, said: “Phones and smart devices can be a goldmine for hackers looking to steal data, yet a great number still run older software with holes in their security systems.” Politicians have launched efforts to make it easier for consumers to repair broken gadgets, in particular home appliances, to extend their lifespan. MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee have also hit out at “planned obsolescence”, devices that only last a short time, to cut waste, while innovation foundation Nesta has called for seven years of software updates to “break the two-year cycle” that forces consumers to regularly buy new tech. Although iPhones do provide several years of security updates, Apple has come under fire for slowing down its smartphones to improve battery life. Last year, it agreed to pay £360 million to settle a class action, although it did not admit wrongdoing. In 2020, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 after agreeing to at least 10 years’ support when it was released in 2009. Makers will be expected to provide a simple point of contact for the public to report any vulnerabilities. And easy-to-guess default passwords such as “password” or “admin” will be banned. In extreme cases, so-called internet-of-things devices have been hijacked in their millions and used for “denial of service” attacks. The 2016 Mirai botnet attack, which shut down swathes of US websites, was one such cyber attack. Under the rules, device makers will also be mandated to provide a point of contact so that cyber researchers and “white hat”, or ethical, hackers can warn them of faults with their gadgets. Industry group the Cyber Tech Accord, backed by Arm, Microsoft and Dell, has also launched a set of voluntary standards to improve the security of smart devices, including a set of digital health check labels to be displayed on new tech such as toys and cameras.

  • The cause of George Floyd's death: Jurors faced alternate versions in the trial of Derek Chauvin

    Before a verdict was reached in the Chauvin trial, attorneys on both sides made their case to jurors about what caused George Floyd's death.

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Val Demings and Jim Jordan clash over police funding

    ‘Law enforcement officers deserve better than to be utilised as pawns! And you and your colleagues should be ashamed of yourselves!’ Demings thunders at Jordan

  • Biden news: Bernie Sanders unveils free college plan as Merrick Garland launches police review

    Rolling updates on the day’s news from Washington and beyond

  • 'Hope' the press starts covering Biden admin 'more fairly': Hallberg

    District Media Group President Beverly Hallberg argues the media does not want to press President Biden on immigration policies.

  • House rejects GOP effort to censure Rep. Maxine Waters over remarks to Floyd protesters

    The House voted 216 to 210 to reject a Republican effort to censure Los Angeles Rep. Maxine Waters for her comments to protesters seeking justice for George Floyd.

  • ‘Accountability not justice’: Bernie Sanders says celebrations over Chauvin verdict premature

    ‘Trauma and tragedy of George Floyd’s murder must never leave us,’ says senator