Police: Milton man charged with solicitation after arguing on public street about price of sex

Aug. 12—MILTON — A 52-year-old Milton man is facing solicitation of prostitution charges after allegedly arguing on a public street about a $30 disagreement on how much to pay for sex with a woman he met online, according to Watsontown Police Department.

Todd Lee Brown, of Mahoning Street, told police he wanted to pay the woman $70 but she wanted to be paid $100. He is now charged by Watsontown Patrolman Timothy Kiefaber with a misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution and two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:54 p.m. July 19 in the middle of the 700 block of Ash Street, Watsontown. Brown was standing beside his 2005 Jeep Liberty and arguing with a woman in the front passenger seat, police said.

Brown allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. His speech was slurred and he appeared unsteady on his feet by swaying and staggering in the roadway while speaking to officers, police said.

Brown told police the woman was a prostitute he met on a dating site called Tag and he picked up from the Newberry section of Williamsport, police said.

He told police they were arguing because they could not agree on a price for the sexual acts he negotiated with the woman. Brown showed police his cell phone and text messages to prove that the woman was there willingly. Kiefaber said he read the exchange where the two discussed the sexual acts and meeting up, according to court documents.

Brown told police they drank alcohol together and then couldn't agree on a price while driving. The woman was screaming at him as they were driving; they stopped on Ash Street and continued arguing, he told police.

Multiple witnesses observed the Jeep Liberty traveling north in the 700 block of Ash Street and could hear both Brown and the woman screaming. The person who called the police said they were then yelling at each other while getting in and out of the Jeep, police said.

A breath sample test showed that Brown's blood-alcohol level was .126, which is 1.5 times the legal limit, police said.

The woman was not identified in the police report.

The charges were filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18 in front of Diehl.