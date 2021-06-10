Police: Milton man gave minor alcohol, forced her to perform sex act

Jun. 10—LEWISBURG — A Milton man provided a juvenile girl alcohol and forced her to perform a sexual act on him, according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

Patrolman William Klinger charged Anthony R. Bach, 22, with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

According to arrest papers, Bach's accuser alleged he provided shots of cognac in January 2020 at a home in East Buffalo Township.

The juvenile accuser made the allegations during an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury.

Police said attempts to contact Bach have failed. He hasn't yet been arraigned on the charges filed Tuesday at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO