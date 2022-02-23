Police: Milton man raped 8-year-old girl

Feb. 23—MILTON — A Milton man allegedly raped an 8-year-old at least 30 times in 2017, according to Milton Police Department.

Jose Natividad Avalo Hernadez, 33, of North Front Street, was charged with five felonies: one count each of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors. The charges were filed by Patrolman Jason Engleman in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

The incident was first reported to police on June 4 when the girl was 12. The girl told police that the sexual assaults took place when she was age 8 in 2017, police said.

When asked how many times it happened, the victim stated "a minimum of 30 times" in Hernandez's bedroom or chair in Milton, sometimes with the girl's mother sleeping in the bed, police said.

The girl provided details again on June 11 in a second interview with forensic interviewer Sherry Moroz, of Geisinger Children's Advocacy Center in Sunbury, police said.

The girl again confirmed that there were multiple occurrences of sexual abuse. She said the incidents took place during the day, police said.

Hernandez allegedly told her not to tell anyone because he would hurt her if she told anyone, police said.

On Sept. 30, Hernandez was interviewed by police. He denied the allegations but his "actions and statements have shown indications of deceptive behavior," police said.

The police report did not elaborate on what those actions and statements could be.

Hernandez was arraigned on Feb. 18 in front of Diehl and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $150,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. March 2.