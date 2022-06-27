Police: Milton man used GPS device to track ex-fiancé

Jun. 27—MILTON — A Milton man allegedly placed a GPS tracking device on the vehicle of his ex-fiancé, according to state police in Milton.

Corey A. Hollenbach, 47, of Green Street, Milton, was charged with two felony counts of stalking and criminal use of a communication facility. The charges were filed by Trooper Jared Mowen, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

A GPS tracker was found by two mechanics at H&W Garage in Milton. The woman said she brought the vehicle to be searched after seeing Hollenbach driving by in places she was and becoming suspicious that she was being followed, according to court documents.

A search warrant of the tracking device company revealed the account was registered to Hollenbach's email, according to court documents.

When questioned, Hollenbach allegedly told police he placed the devices because he thought the woman was cheating on him, according to court documents.

Hollenbach was arraigned on June 18 and posted $50,000 cash bail through professional bondsman Thaddeus M. Smith, of Milton. Hollenbach is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 9:30 a.m. June 29.

