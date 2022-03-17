Police: Minors walking home from school in Rockford were victims of armed robbery

Rockford police

ROCKFORD — Four Rockford teens have been charged with weapons offenses and possession of a stolen vehicle stemming from the armed robbery of two other juveniles.

According to Rockford police, officers responded about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the area of South Chicago and Second avenues on reports of an armed robbery.

The officers were told two juvenile males were walking home from school when they were approached by a vehicle with four occupants. Three of the four occupants exited the vehicle, pointed guns at the victims, and demanded their personal property.

The suspects then fled in the vehicle, which was later determined to have been reported stolen out of Marengo.

A short time later, the vehicle was located in the 1900 block of North Court Street and all four occupants fled on foot from the vehicle. Officers, aided by a police K-9, found and arrested all four suspects and transported them to juvenile detention.

The four teens, age 15, 15, 14, and 13, were arrested on charges of armed robbery aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Police arrest 4 Rockford teens, recover stolen vehicle