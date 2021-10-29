Police misconduct review commission completes work

Oct. 28—CONCORD — A study commission has endorsed creating a seven-person conduct review commission which would investigate complaints of police misconduct.

Attorney General John Formella, chairman of the study group, said it will be up to the 2022 Legislature to put the finishing touches on their 19-page draft legislation.

"This still has to go through the legislative process," Formella said

The study panel completed its work Thursday to meet a Nov. 1 deadline to issue its report and make recommendations for legislation.

The Thursday session was the 11th time law enforcement, defense lawyers and citizen advocate stakeholders have met to craft a plan.

Formella was able to bridge consensus between local and state law enforcement on the commission along with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and defense lawyers who had been pushing hard for this change.

As proposed, the Law Enforcement Conduct Review Committee would be made up of four police members and three public citizens; none of the members could be employed as a certified police officer, lawyer or judge.

Some law enforcement members of the commission wanted this committee's power to be limited to simply reviewing punishments handed down by local police chiefs against officers who commit misconduct.

This proposal allows the committee to investigate misconduct complaints, but all within a state agency framework.

Staff lawyer will report to the state

The group resolved one of the major sticking points as it permits the committee to have a staff attorney that can carry out any investigations the committee sought.

The compromise was this staff lawyer would work for and report to the Police Standards and Training Council (PSTC) director. Any misconduct findings from this committee would still have to be brought before the PSTC for its final decision.

The committee must dismiss any misconduct complaints if they lack standing, don't have jurisdiction or if they allege a minor policy violation that doesn't meet the definition of misconduct.

The definition of misconduct remains a matter open to some continuing dispute among members of the commission.

The group did agree one proposal should be stricken from a future bill and that was if an officer engaged in actions that showed a "lack of moral character."

Londonderry Police Lt. Mark Morrison said the language was too subjective.

Defense lawyer Julian Jefferson said he agreed with taking that part out.

"Subjectivity is always going to be here. You can't' have everything sort of fit in a box," Jefferson said.

It will be up to PTSC and this committee to bring objectivity to the process, he added.

The proposal would double from two to four the public members to the PTSC, which would consist of 16 members.

Currently, nine members of the council are in law enforcement.

An independent review group was a central theme of the Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency Commission (LEACT) that Gov. Chris Sununu formed in response to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Most of the LEACT group's 48 recommendations have been adopted, which include giving the council more authority to investigate complaints and, for the first time, to make those misconduct hearings public.

The AG's office also has formed a public integrity unit that investigates police misconduct of a criminal nature.

Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein watched much of the commission's deliberations.

"I think they did a very capable job; now it's up to the Legislature to weigh in," Goldstein said.

klandrigan@unionleader.com